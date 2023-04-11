STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After purchasing a new space two years ago, Out of the Cold Centre County is almost ready to provide overnight shelter to people in the area in a renovated building.

“Renovations started a few weeks ago,” Executive Director Jordan Taylor said. “So, we asked guests to leave about a month ago and we had a week to get everything out and prepped and ready for renovations.”

In 2021, the shelter purchased a three-floor building at 318 South Atherton Street. The space is able to provide overnight shelter for up to 28 guests per night, but the demand is much higher.

“We have a waitlist that has been hanging around 35 people every month,” Taylor said. “Sometimes it’s higher but it’s definitely not fulfilling the need that we’re currently seeing.”

During renovations of the space, which Taylor said could take a couple of months, a handful of churches are hosting community members in need on a rotation every two weeks.

Some of the renovations include updates to three sleeping areas, a new HVAC system, a new sprinkler system and two wellness rooms.

“It’s a private area and space for people to meet with their professional or natural supports,” Taylor said. “If they need a place to calm down or decompress it’s a nice quiet space for that.”

Now, Taylor said the shelter is working to create an overflow location during the winter months to help fill the need. The organization is also working to provide more wraparound services in the hopes that more people won’t experience homelessness again.

“We would really like to see ways that we can have more affordable housing in our community,” Taylor said. “We do have some right now but it’s just not enough for what people can afford to purchase.”

Out of the Cold is also preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual Sleep Out Weekend. The event is set to take place April 21-23 and all money raised will go toward the renovations. For more information you can contact the shelter at 814-852-8864.