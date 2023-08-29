STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local homeless shelter is putting the finishing touches on their new space and you have a chance to check it out.

Out of the Cold Centre County is set to open the doors of its new location on 318 S. Atherton Street in the coming weeks.

This is the first permanent shelter for Out of the Cold and it has been in the creation process for two years.

They hosted two open houses on Sunday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28. Community members were given the chance to see their progress in the building that will soon be helping nearly 30 people every night.

“We’re definitely looking forward to having one location for our day and our night shelter,” Executive Director Jordan Taylor said. “It will be great for our guests. It will be the first time that some of them have slept in beds in a few years so I know that’s a really big excitement for everyone.”

If you would like to visit the shelter during its next open house, you can head over on Friday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.