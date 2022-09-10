BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona.

Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, over 250,000 volunteers across the country are walking to help prevent future suicides by supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support. The walk will also bring programs and training into Blair County.

Cindy James, the Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force Leader said the walk wouldn’t be possible without the passionate volunteers they had. So many of them hope to save as many lives as they can, just like Missy Peters.

“I personally walk, I started last year because my sister committed suicide June 4, of 2021,” Peters said. “And knowing Cindy for forty-plus years, I reached out, she reached out to me and we talked and I got involved in the committee. I love the fact that we are here to raise awareness.”

The walk was able to do just that by helping raise awareness not only in the Blair County community but in every community across the country participating in a similar event.

Additionally, Peters reminds people not to be afraid to reach out for help no matter what they are going through.

“In July there was a release of a new number for the suicide hotline,” Peters said. “It is 988, you can call and get connected or you can text 988 to be connected.”