BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suicide is a growing problem across the country and people in Blair County are trying to do something to help.

The 13th Annual Blair County Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held at Lakemont Park in Altoona on Sunday, Sept. 10, with the actual walk taking place from 11 a.m. to noon. Check-in and pre-walk activites will start at 9:30 a.m.

A dedication for hope memorial will be displayed at the event in honor of those who have died by suicide.

Anyone who would like to commemorate a loved one or person in a special way during the ceremonies can submit their name and photo by sending an emial to blaircountysptf@gmail.com by Monday, Aug. 28.

More infromation about the walk can be found here.