ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force teamed up with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention as they hosted their annual Out of the Darkness walk at Lakemont Park Sunday.

Each September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month, the Out of the Darkness Walk is held to spread the message of suicide prevention.

Before the walk began, participants heard from people who have lost a loved one to suicide. Like Billie Kochara, who walked in honor of her son Daniel.

“Daniel passed away from suicide in 2014,” Kochara said. “He was 17 years old and it was his senior year of high school.”

Kochara has been involved with the walk either as a participant or an organizer since Daniel passed. She said being around those who have gone through similar experiences has made all the difference.

“It’s a club that you never want to be a part of,” Kochara said. “But it’s nice to come together with people that understand the situation. Some of our friends and family you almost feel like they don’t talk to you or it feels like a different dynamic.”

Also at the walk were Christine Zernick and Amy Prokop, walking for their relative Steven Prokop. Steven passed away seven years ago from suicide.

“It’s not just us,” Prokop said. “I mean I first actually experienced suicide when I was a senior in High School. My best friend ended his life. I guess we just have to embrace each other and be loving and caring and not judgmental.”

Several organizations offering mental health services sponsor and come to the walk every year, trying to reach those suffering before it is too late. Prokop said it’s important to fight the stigma surrounding getting help as it can be one of the biggest barriers in suicide prevention.

“It’s easy to say how selfish, but at the end of the day we don’t know what those individuals were feeling at that time,” Prokop said. “We just need to make sure that they feel that they are loved and wanted and can turn for help.”