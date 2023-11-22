ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Thanksgiving-themed football tournament at the Altoona Area High School is a game played by the students, for the students.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 the high school held its third annual tournament at the Intramural Field. The event is used as a fundraiser to benefit the Junior and Senior class.

The tournament began with single-elimination football games during the morning and stretched into the afternoon with a combined dance performance from students and teachers.

Juniors and seniors who attended the game paid an admission fee of $1. All proceeds will go towards the Junior and Senior prom.

“We played 9 today and we won 4 [of them]. It was really fun. My team communicated very well, and we just had fun together,” Aaliyah McGee, a senior at the Altoona Area High School said.

150 students were involved in the tournament including 11 football teams with each team comprised of 13 players.

AAHS football players were not permitted to play on student tournament teams, but they did get a chance to serve as coaches.

“It’s still fun. We still get to play football which is obviously something we always want to do. Being able to coach, you can still control the game, so it’s fun and everybody’s having fun out here. So, it’s a good time,” Mark Harrington, a football player at the high school said.