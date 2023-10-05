BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — 132 golfers teed off on Thursday to fight breast cancer one swing at a time. The golf outing was held at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

“When you donate money out, you have to have it come in, so these nice big events certainly gives us a lot to go on. We are up over 1,300,000 dollars that we’ve donated in the last 14 years,” Linda Filby, a committee member of Girls Night Out Altoona, Inc said.

Pink on the Links is a fundraiser for Girls Night Out Altoona. They raise money for education, financial assistance for patients, and research related to breast cancer.

Pink on the Links will also donate money to the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund.

“One in eight women are going to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It doesn’t only affect women; men are diagnosed with breast cancer too. Everybody at some point in their life is going to know somebody who is affected by this awful disease,” Amy Mearkle, the Pink on the Links Coordinator said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Girls Night Out Altoona will have their annual event on Oct. 25. For ways to support or donate to their organization, visit their website.