STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College’s First Night celebration will feature an outdoor display of ice carvings again this year.

In preparation for the event, over 30,000 pounds of ice is transformed into sculptures that will be located throughout State College on the day of the event.

Jared McAlister, the head ice carver at DiMartino Ice Company, who helps create these works of art, said that each piece takes hours to create. It can take about an hour to build the ice and anywhere from two to three hours to carve a sculpture from it, depending on the size of the piece.

McAlister said that there are over 100 exciting sculptures that will be revealed on Sunday as part of State College’s First Night celebration.

“There will be a recreation of some flying gees, that was a crowd favorite from, I believe it was about 20 – 23 years ago, we did. So we have re-designed it a little bit, made it a little bit more modern and changed a few things about it,” McAlister said. “But it’s 22 blocks of ice in total so it’s the biggest one here and it should be pretty exciting.”

Some of the ice sculptures will even be interactive and will be on display along South Allen Street and throughout Sydney Freedmen Park.

First Night kicks off at 10 a.m. on New Years Eve, Dec. 31.