ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2023 Mountain Fest is underway in Ridgway and over 100 vendors are joining in the fun!

Each year, Mountain Fest offers plenty to do for travelers from things to see and food to taste.

“Everything you see here I custom designed,” Kevin Luce, of Gardens of Eternity, said. “My wife does the embroidery. They are actually full-sized hand towels, they’re 16×26 in size.”

Luce and his wife came all the way from New York for this year’s festivities.

“The crowds honestly are some of the great crowds, we love all the vendors here,” Luce said. “We were friends with a lot of different vendors that work here and honestly the foods great.”

Mountain Fest is a great opportunity for people to check out local stories and see what they sell. Just like The Creative Cup Coffee shop in downtown Ridgeway.

“We were here last year and it was a blast,” Kirsten and Irelynn Fink, owners of The Creative Cup, said. “We met a lot of really cool people and since we’re local here, it’s even cooler because we get to introduce our store to local people that haven’t been in.”

While there are so many different snacks and drinks to choose from, the donuts are one of the best.

“Donuts, ya the donuts” the Fink’s responded while laughing.

Mountain Fest runs through March 5 at the Old Tannery Building in Ridgway. For more information check out our previous coverage.