CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after over $1,000 was reported stolen from Taco Bell in Decatur Township.

According to the police report, the theft happened sometime between Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. A person stole approximately $1,469 from the safe at the Taco Bell located along Philipsburg Bigler Highway.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Troopers said the investigation remains ongoing.