PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — More than $800,000 in funds were awarded to volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania by the Shapiro Administration.

The funds, part of a grant with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), were awarded to dozens of volunteer departments across the state, with a notable amount given in our Central PA region.

The grants were awarded on a cost-share basis with priority given to projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment. The maximum grant awarded in 2023 is $12,500.

These Central PA volunteer fire departments received the following:

Bedford County:

Alum Bank Community Volunteer Fire Company – $6,535

Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company – $3,467

Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department – $7,500

Imler area Volunteer Fire Company – $6,500

Blair County:

Newburg Fire Association – $6,250

Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company – $2,879

Cambria County:

Hope Fire Company – $5,235

Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company – $12,500

Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company – $8,500

South Fork Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 – $2,107

Centre County:

Citizens Hook & Ladder Co. 1 – $2,660

Walker Township Volunteer Fire Company – $3,126

Clearfield County:

Lecontes Mills Volunteer Fire Company – $1,500

Mader Volunteer Fire Company – $12,500

Union Township Civilian Defense Fire Company – $1,061

Elk County:

Crystal Fire Department – $12,500

Johnsonburg Fire Department – $12,500

Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department – $12,500

Jefferson County:

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company – $5,000

Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company – $1,250

Somerset County:

Confluence Volunteer Fire Company – $7,126

Scalp Level Paint Borough Volunteer Fire Department – $12,500

Wellersburg District Volunteer Fire Company – $3,300

You can view a full list of funds awarded to departments across the Commonwealth by clicking here.

Grant funding can also be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles, the DCNR said.

In 2022, more than $762,000 was awarded to 122 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded nearly $16 million since it began in 1982.

The Shapiro Administration has thus far awarded more than $32 million in grant funding to Fire and EMS communities operating in the Commonwealth, guaranteeing access to a vital financial lifeline that provides necessary training, equipment and supplies to first responders.