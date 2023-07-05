BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- State police are investigating after more than $10,000 in tools and chainsaws were reported stolen out of Bedford County.

Troopers were called to the area of South Breezewood Road in East Providence Township. It was reported that sometime between June 20 and June 29, an unknown actor(s) broke into a truck at the property and stole multiple items.

Multiple chainsaws were reportedly taken from the truck, totaling $4,860. Various tools, a GPS Unit, a dashcam, backup camera and a chainsaw chain and bar totaling another $6,161 was also reportedly stolen. In all, $11,021 worth of items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call State police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.