SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a recent theft of more than $11,000 from a Meyersdale resident.

PSP said on May 9, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. an unknown person burglarized a home along the 400 block of Main Street in Meyersdale.

The unknown person got into the home using a garage door and continued to steal multiple items, including $11,553 in cash, before leaving the home, according to PSP.

State police ask anyone with information regarding this burglary to contact PSP- Somerset at 814-445-4104.