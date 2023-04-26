BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over the course of four hours thousands of dollars worth of tools, furniture and car parts were stolen from a Woodbury Township residence, state police said.

Multiple people managed to steal over $16,000 worth of tools, electronics and even including a sofa when they entered a home along Potter Creek Road between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 6, state police out of Bedford County said in a report.

The reclining sofa had a monetary value of $3,534.96, troopers noted in the report, and various race car parts worth $4,000 were also among the items stolen. Tools including floor jacks worth over $400, wrenches worth over $1,000 and even a flux core welder that was worth $1,399, were also stolen from the residence.

The burglary is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (814)-623-6133.