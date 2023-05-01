ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after police said they found over $18,000 worth of drugs, including heroin and ‘tranq,’ in the car they were driving.

Altoona police and the Blair County Drug Task Force said they pulled over a black Jeep SUV just after midnight on Friday, April 28. 34-year-old Curtis Gates was driving with 28-year-old Brittany Kruel in the passenger seat. During the stop, officers found empty packets of heroin on Kruel and a small amount of marijuana on Gates.

This prompted Altoona Police to call in K-9 Pongo to the traffic stop where they were alerted at the door of the Jeep. It was then impounded until a search warrant could be approved.

Evidence taken by Altoona Police Department

Brittany Kruel (Altoona Police Department)

Curtis Gates (Altoona Police Department)

During a search of the Jeep, officers said they found 1,216 blue packets of heroin valued at $12,000, 63 grams of crystal meth valued at around $6,300, one gram of “Grey Death Heroin,” which is a high potency version of heroin valued at $300 a gram, and one gram of “Tranq” values at $250 a gram

Gates and Kruel are charged with criminal conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver, four counts possession with intent to deliver, four counts possession of a controlled substance, and multiple vehicle violations.

Both have been placed in Bair County Prison, unable to post $150,000 bail each. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 10.