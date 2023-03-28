Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During a meeting on Tuesday Clearfield County commissioners announced over $1,000,000 in infrastructure grants.

On March 28, commissioners said that $1,375,000 in total will be split between 10 communities for various projects. Among those to receive the grants is Sandy Township. They’ll be receiving $200,000 for sewer line replacement.

Here is a full list of township projects that the grants will benefit:

Karthaus Township: $200,000 for a bridge replacement (Projected total cost is $1,588,720)

Brady Township: $50,000 for a replacement digester tank at the sewage plant (Projected total cost is $60,000)

Brady Township/Troutville Water Association: $150,000 to replace water meter and repair lines (Projected total cost is $300,000)

Burnside Township: $200,000 to replace Shepard Lane bridge (Projected total cost is $1,308, 280)

Sandy Township: $200,000 for sewer line replacement (Projected total cost is $700,000)

Clearfield Borough: $200,000 for storm line replacement and small water projects (Projected total cost is $720,000)

Cooper Township Municipal Authority: $150,000 to replace leaking water lines/meters (Projected total cost is $500,000)

Curwensville Borough: $100,000 for stormwater drainage (Projected total cost is $900,865)

Girard Township Municipal Authority: $25,000 to replace grinder pump (Projected total cost is $30,000)

Grampian Borough: $100,000 for 6th Street drainage improvements (Projected total cost is$150,000)

“Projects really coordinates well with the counties hazard mitigation plan so that’s part of why they were prioritized,” Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner “Nothing is more important than having clean drinkable water so we really really wanted to prioritize those.”

This is the first group in the county to be receiving these grants. Commissioners noted that they would also like to help with several other projects.