BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $21,000 in unclaimed property is being returned to several businesses in Bedford County, according to Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

Members of the Leadership Bedford County Class of 2024 toured the Treasury’s vault in Harrisburg earlier this week, where Treasurer Garrity surprised them with their unclaimed property.

A total of $21,623.22 will be returned to 9 organizations, including:

Omni Bedford Springs Resort – $6,984.69

Country View Family Farms – $4,561.37

Thomas Chevrolet Subaru – $3,362.64

RWR Group, Inc. – $2,686.59

UPMC Bedford – $2,326.72

New Enterprise Stone & Lime – $818.06

Hometown Bank – $696.91

Bedford Grange Mutual – $117.48

Bedford County Chamber – $68.76

“What an incredible honor it was to visit the Treasury’s vault with our Leadership Bedford County Class,” Bedford County Chamber President – CEO, Kellie Goodman Shaffer said. “Our community leaders appreciated hearing Treasurer Garrity’s story of service and seeing the treasure trove of unclaimed items. Learning about their companies’ unclaimed property was a special surprise.”

The total amounts belonging to each company have been preliminarily identified. They will receive the funds once the proper paperwork has been completed and approved by Treasury.

The Treasury is working to return more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth about $1,600.

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search the Treasury’s database, visit the Pennsylvania Unclaimed Property website.