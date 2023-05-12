ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $20,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin were seized during an arrest on Thursday in Altoona.

On Thursday, May 11 at 3:42 p.m., officers from the Altoona Police Department arrested two people after state parole agents conducted a home visit, according to an APD Facebook post.

When agents entered the home, police said drug paraphernalia was seen in the living room. Jacquelyn Gomez, 38, and Michael Nichols, 40, were detained until officers arrived, according to the Altoona Police Department.

At 7:09 p.m., officers obtained a search warrant from the Blair County District Attorney’s office. Members of the Blair County Drug Task Force searched the home and found multiple drugs and cash.

The Blair County Drug Task Force seized the following, according to the Altoona Police Department:

52 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin: Worth $21,000

2 grams of crystal methamphetamine: worth $200

$919 in cash

2 digital scales

Additional paraphernalia

Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Jacquelyn Gomez, 38. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Michael Nichols, 40. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Gomez and Nichols are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both taken to the Blair County Prison Central Booking for arraignment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This investigation was conducted by Pennsylvania State Parole, Altoona Police Department, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Blair County District Attorney’s Office.