CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just over $260,000 in state grants will be going to different projects in three communities within Cambria County.

In total, the county will be receiving $263,125 for parks and river conservation. East Conemaugh Borough will receive $121,125 for phase one of its Veterans Memorial Park transformation. Johnstown’s Parks Department will receive $42,000 and Nanty Glo will receive $100,000 for levee system improvements through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

Conemaugh plans to improve existing conditions in the park, from fixing broken and cracked sidewalks to adding wheelchair access and installing accessible and safe playground structures.

“These are more state grants for our area, which will have a positive impact on the community and the environment money which otherwise would have gone to another community in another part of the state,” Burns said. “I remain committed to making sure Cambria County and our communities receive their fair stare of state funding and working to support outdoor opportunities for all ages.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program funds can be used to develop, rehabilitate and improve public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation.