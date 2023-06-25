STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 30 school bus drivers from across the state put their skills to the test Saturday for the 44th Annual Pennsylvania School Bus Drivers Safety Competition.

For the first time in three years, drivers were tested in a number of skill areas including bus inspection, simulated stops and parking. The past three years were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Drivers made their way through the course in the Mount Nittany Middle School parking lot as their friends, family and fellow drivers cheered them on from the sidelines. Executive Director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association, Gerry Wosewick said it is as important as ever to recognize drivers for their work.

“Our drivers are great,” Wosewick said. “This is something that they enjoy so much. It’s such a great opportunity for them to get out, show their skills and get recognition for what they do. You know the most important job is getting students to school safely which they consistently do and we are so proud.”

Wosewick said the shortage of school bus drivers continues across the state and the country and that they are trying their hardest to find the next generation of drivers.