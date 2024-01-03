PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Shapiro administration has announced the approval of a $395,000 low-interest loan to support the expansion of a Blair County business.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced that the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) would be loaning the money to Blair Foot and Ankle, LLC.

The company was approved for a 15-year $395,000 loan at a 4% reset interest rate to help with the acquisition of a medical office building located at 739 South Logan Boulevard in Hollidaysburg. The building is a former veterinary clinic that will be renovated to create eight patient rooms and two additional operating rooms.

The 5,216-square-foot facility will have 14 parking spaces and sufficient space for the growing demands of the practice. The total project cost is $878,508.

“PIDA is one of our key economic development investment tools that help businesses like Blair Foot and Ankle grow right here in the Commonwealth,” Secretary Siger said. “This loan will help the company expand and serve more patients in Blair County. The Shapiro Administration will continue to make transformational investments like this one in communities across all of Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania-based businesses across a variety of industries that are eligible to apply for PIDA loans include: