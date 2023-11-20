JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown organization has announced that there are over 350 scholarships available for students in several counties.

According to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA), scholarships are available for students in Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson, Somerset, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

Scholarships are available for students enrolled in or headed to a college, university, or trade school. Scholarships are also available to adult learners. The applications opened on Nov. 1 and the deadline to apply is March 8, 2024.

The CFA’s application portal can help students apply for multiple scholarships, and the eligibility quiz helps match them to available scholarships. There are 90 scholarship awards that students can apply for through the portal. Students can learn more about applying here.

Additionally, there are more than 250 school-selected scholarships, selected by the school district’s committees, that students may apply for through their school. Students are encouraged to contact their school guidance counselors on the availability of scholarships specific to their school district.

The scholarship winners will be announced during each school’s senior awards ceremony.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about applying for these scholarships can be found on the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website.