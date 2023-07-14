CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Nearly $40,000 in state funding is heading to a veteran initiative program in Johnstown.

State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced that $39,750 will be going to the Veteran Community Initiative to expand support services for veterans.

“From career counseling and job fairs to helping veterans with obtaining benefits and services, Veteran Community Initiatives is dedicated to making sure our veterans receive the assistance they need,” Burns said. “This grant will boost VCI’s efforts to serve our local veterans, and it is a privilege to do what I can to help those who have served our country.”

The grant is from the Veterans’ Trust Fund, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The VTF is funded by Pennsylvanians who make a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID or vehicle registration, as well as a portion of the cost of the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring our Women Veterans license plates and private donations.

Since the grant program began in 2013, a total of $6.6 million has been awarded to organizations that serve Pennsylvania veterans.