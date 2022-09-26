CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating a report of a burglary from a home in Morris Township.

The alleged burglary took place sometime between July 31 at 1 a.m. and Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. at a home along Eagle Street, according to state police in Clearfield. The following was reported stolen:

Stihl MS310 chainsaw – $300 value

Crafts 580 Craftsman generator – $3,000 value

Electric drill – $50 value

Log splitter

Anyone with further information is asked to reach out to state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.