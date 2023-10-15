ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 290,000 will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society. On Sunday, Oct. 15, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers gathered at People’s Natural Gas Field and walked for the fight against breast cancer.

“My mom and my mom’s sisters, we all have a history, so I think it’s important to have yearly mammograms and self-breast exams monthly,” Nikki Lawson, a 7-year breast cancer survivor, said.

In the month of October, Making Strides events will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

Sunday’s 5-mile walk outside the field, was more than just a walk. It’s a continuing movement to fight back against breast cancer and end it for everyone.

“Knowing your body, knowing your breasts is an amazing thing. For Making Strides, raising awareness about the importance of that can help people not have to go through the journey that I had to walk through,” 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Ambassador, Lisa Masker said.

Proceeds that were fundraised from Sunday’s walk will go directly towards research and to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and examining your breasts.