JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than 400 students from a dozen area school districts participated in the 2023 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Walk and Resource Fair at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC).

This event provided opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum and local students to experience the state-operated facility’s offerings of postsecondary education, pre-employment transition and support services.

“This annual event at the HGAC reinforces our commitment to helping individuals with disabilities connect to the right employment opportunities and support systems needed to excel in careers that showcase their talents,” L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker said. “At Labor & Industry, we value the diversity and unique abilities that these individuals possess and support their efforts to work to their full potential, leveraging their strengths and independence.”

Established in 1959 and operated through the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the HGAC specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.