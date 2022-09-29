JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after over a dozen items were stolen from BFG Manufacturing Services, Inc. in Young Township.
Sometime between Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 6 at 4 a.m., an unknown suspect(s) entered BFG Manufacturing through an unlocked door on two separate occasions and stole multiple items from inside the business, including:
- SOCKET SET – Value $1000
- 90 DEGREE DIE GRINDER – Value $100
- STRAIGHT DIE GRINDER – Value $100
- DRILL INDEX & BITS – Value $300
- CASES OF SPRAY PAINT – Value $50
- AVANTI AIRLESS PAINT SPRAYER – Value $300
- HI BAY LED LIGHTS – Value $800
- WELDING HOODS – Value $450
- WELD CONSUMABLES – Value $200
- TIG TORCH – Value $150
- WELDING GLOVES – Value $50
- SANDING DISK – Value $40
- GRINDING WHEELS – Value $40
- TOOLBOX – Value $30
- BESSEY SLIDING CLAMPS – Value $400
The total estimated value of the items stolen is $4,010.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.