JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after over a dozen items were stolen from BFG Manufacturing Services, Inc. in Young Township.

Sometime between Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 6 at 4 a.m., an unknown suspect(s) entered BFG Manufacturing through an unlocked door on two separate occasions and stole multiple items from inside the business, including:

SOCKET SET – Value $1000

90 DEGREE DIE GRINDER – Value $100

STRAIGHT DIE GRINDER – Value $100

DRILL INDEX & BITS – Value $300

CASES OF SPRAY PAINT – Value $50

AVANTI AIRLESS PAINT SPRAYER – Value $300

HI BAY LED LIGHTS – Value $800

WELDING HOODS – Value $450

WELD CONSUMABLES – Value $200

TIG TORCH – Value $150

WELDING GLOVES – Value $50

SANDING DISK – Value $40

GRINDING WHEELS – Value $40

TOOLBOX – Value $30

BESSEY SLIDING CLAMPS – Value $400

The total estimated value of the items stolen is $4,010.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.