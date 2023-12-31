BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple humane societies and Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a home on Old Route 220 in Bedford where, reportedly, over 60 dogs were discovered to have been inside.

It is reported that eight troopers and two crime investigators are on the scene at this time. Bedford County Humane Society and six other county humane societies, including those from Blair and Adams, are also responding to help home and care for the dogs.

According to Joe Zolna, Board President of the Central PA Humane Society in Blair County, the dogs were kept in completely filled kennels stacked three high. All of the dogs are reported as being alive at this time, but their conditions are unknown.

Zolna, who is on scene, told WTAJ that this is the worst scene he has ever witnessed while working with the humane society.

WTAJ has crews on scene. Stick with us on-air and online for updates as more information becomes available.