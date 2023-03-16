CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Four Centre County projects will be receiving state funds, State Representative Scott Conklin announced.

In total, the four projects will be receiving $695,000.

Grants awarded locally include:

Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, $200,000 for Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services construction project in Rush Township to help build an ambulance headquarters building at the site of the former Philipsburg Area Hospital.

Patton Township, $200,000 for improvements on Toftrees Avenue.

Rush Township, $129,600 for improvements along Richard Street.

Huston Township Authority, $166,480 to purchase and replace 51 pumps as part of its wastewater system.

“These state grants mark the kind of state investment in our communities that I’ve fought for in Harrisburg,” Conklin said. “These projects make our communities safer, better places to live and help save local municipalities money by helping fund projects that otherwise wouldn’t get done, or would have to be paid for with local dollars. I’ll keep fighting in Harrisburg to bring these kinds of investments to our communities, and I want to congratulate everyone who helped make these projects happen.”

The grants were awarded by the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority through two programs, the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund and the state’s distribution of gaming revenues to support public projects.