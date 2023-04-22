SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Over two dozen skills machines were stolen from a business in Jenner Township.

According to the victim, the 14 skills machines, a pinball machine and a coin pusher are valued over $60,000. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 2 at roughly 5:40 p.m., according to the police report.

Property Stolen:

Electronic skills machine: $60,000

Pinball machine: $1,000

Coin pusher machine: $1,000

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at 814 – 445 – 4104.