CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Croyle Township in Cambria County is recieving funding for a repaving project on two local roads.

Pennsylvania Representative Frank Burns announced $792,000 in state grants were awarded for resurfacing projects on Oaks Road and Lake Road in Croyle Township. Burns said he is always looking for a way to leverage state funding to help local communities.

“When we talk about investing in infrastructure, it isn’t just bridges or interstates, but local roads like this,” Burns said. “Grants like these free up local funding for other projects, help local governments get projects done, and encourage business and other private investment as well.”

The grants were awarded through the state`s Multimodal Transportation Fund which is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development. The fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to Pennsylvanians.

Information about the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund is available here.