BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Over 900 high school sophomores across multiple Blair County schools attended the annual BASICS Rotary Career Fair.

The Rotary Career Fair allows the sophomore to meet with local employers across 80 industries. It gives them a chance to network and see what careers work best for them.

CEO of the ARC Federal Credit Union, Steve Dalecki, said the industries are a mix between those requiring a college degree and those that can enter the workforce. He said it’s important students understand the education needed for potential careers.

“These are all professionals from Blair County or close by so it gives them a chance to show the students,” Dalecki said. “This is available in our area. This is exactly what we’re looking for from an employee. And it lets them know if they want to, they can stick around the area, and there are jobs waiting for them.”

Dalecki said nursing and healthcare were the most signed-up industries this year.