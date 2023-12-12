CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Annual funding to assist with probation officers’ salaries is coming to Centre County.

At their meeting on Dec. 12, the Board of Commissioners approved $99,500 in Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grants Funds. The money, also referred to as Grant-in-Aid, comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Probation & Parole Director Ryan Smeltzer said said these grants are paid quarterly and will cover a period through June 2024.

“There’s a new funding formula that they created and we should be anticipating over the next five years getting more,” Smeltzer said. “Based on our numbers, based on the amount of IP sentences we handle and our caseload size, we should be getting more each year for the next five years.”

Smeltzer also said that the grant funding amount has stayed consistent each year since the early 2000s.