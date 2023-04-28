STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials came together to bring awareness to Workers’ Memorial Day, a holiday known across the world that honors those who lost their lives in the workplace.

Members of the community gathered inside the State College Borough Building for the ceremony commemorating Workers’ Memorial Day. One thing was made clear, workers in Pennsylvania need more protection.

“We are called here today through tragedy in recognition of the work that must be done to defend over a century of progress for working families.” President of Seven Mountains Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO Connor Lewis said.

Workers’ Memorial Day began after the Occupational Safety and Health Act was passed in 1970 to give all workers safe and healthy working conditions.

There are 25 states — not including Pennsylvania– that have adopted Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) policies for all workers. In the commonwealth, only private-section workers must follow OSHA procedures, but the newly passed Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill (HB 299) by the Pennsylvania House Labor and Industry Committee would make sure all workers have to. The legislation is expected to head to the house before going to the Senate.

There are more than 600,000 public workers in the commonwealth that are not protected by OSHA, Legislative Director, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Sarah Hammond said.

“That means every day those workers go to their job sites, they go to do their daily routines, many of them expect to have these OSHA coverages,” Hammond said before pointing out that 17 workers in Pennsylvania have died on OSHA work sites.

In Centre County last year two workers were electrocuted and a third one fell to his death while doing demolition work at the former State College Days Inn. OSHA found multiple violations at the electrocution site in Gregg Township where a 19-year-old was killed and also at the State College demolition site.

“Every day that we go without an action, every year, every decade that we have gone without action is blood on the hands of the state legislator of Pennsylvania,” Hammond said.

State College Borough Mayor Ezra Nanes and representatives Scott Conklin and Paul Takac were among those present for the meeting.