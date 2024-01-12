CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 96,700 people die from drug overdoses in a year, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Dena Karabinos is a mother who understands what it’s like to lose someone to a drug overdose. She lost her son, Nicholas Foreman, two days before his 22nd birthday in March 2022.

“I do not want any other family to feel this pain,” Dena said.

The benefit will be a cornhole tournament to not only bring people together for Nicholas but to educate them. The benefit will be at the Gallitzin American Legion on Feb. 10 starting at 2 p.m.

She’s now on a mission to use her grief and turn it into awareness, to help others.

“I don’t want people to think that just because someone passed away from a drug overdose they’re bad people. They’re not bad people. They just need a little love,” Dena said.

This is the second year that a benefit will be held in Nicholas’ honor. This year, three organizations will receive donations from the benefit.

Proceeds will go to the Gallitzin youth league, Gallitzin fire hall and the Healing Patch.

The cornhole tournament registration fee is $10 and there will be a spaghetti dinner as well for $10.

At the event, there will be a cash bar and all of the alcohol proceeds go to the Gallitzin American Legion to fix up the ballroom floor. There will also be kids activities, a 50/50 raffle and rip tickets.

“We are based on donations and community support, and a lot of times children are looked at as the forgotten grievers after a loss. Out of all of the peer support groups for children, there really aren’t that many in this area.,” Shalen Steinbugl, Volunteer Coordinator and Grief Specialist at The Healing Patch said.

“I just hope that if anybody’s out there struggling that they reach out for help, whether it be a hug – you know, just someone to talk to, because you just never know,” Karabinos said.

Last year’s benefit raised $9,600, and this year Dena is also hoping for an even larger turnout.

Live music will start at 6 p.m. The Pines and Felix and the Hurricanes will be performing.