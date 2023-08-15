BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County is hosting its 5th annual overdose awareness event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction.

Blair County’s International Overdose Awareness event will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers want to welcome your family to an uplifting celebration of life to remember lost loved ones.

Judy Rosser the Executive Director of Blair County Drug and Alcohol said families who had lost someone from this issue that we can show them that thy are not alone.

“That there is support out their and there is a community that supports them,” Rosser said.

The event is free and includes live music, a keynote speaker, kids activities, a butterfly release, memorial displays, and food. There will also be information tables with local resources.

According to Michelle Lynam, who serves as the co-chair for Blair County’s International Overdose Awareness Day, this event has been a tremendous help to countless individuals.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“So one of the things that has come out of our event planning is that we have a lot of volunteers in the treatment and recovery community that comes to our event and we have heard from treatment providers that it has really impacted their lives and their being anxious to find recovery and to beat their addiction,” said Lynam.

For more information, visit the International Overdose Awareness Day – Blair County, PA Facebook page. International Overdose Awareness Day will be recognized globally on Aug. 31.