CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man is behind bars after police reported finding a large amount of fentanyl on him following his overdose.

On Feb. 15 around 11 p.m., Richland Township police were called to the scene of an overdose, according to charges. They met with 21-year-old Evan Waltos who was revived using Narcan and was being evaluated by EMS.

Police noted Waltos kept his hands inside his hoodie pocket and refused to pull them out while speaking with officers. Instead, he put his hands deeper into his pocket, leading officers to yank on his arms.

After forcing Waltos’ hands out of his pocket, multiple stamp bags of suspected fentanyl fell out, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was detained, and officers said they found two bricks of suspected fentanyl as well as additional stamp bags on him.

The total weight of suspected fentanyl was 31 grams.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Waltos faces two drug-related charges and was lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.