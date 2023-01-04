CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County.

This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday.

According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing on heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. However, he’s also stressing that help is available.

“We have programs in place,” Sayers said. “We have the LETI program which is (for) people who either have not been in the system yet, might not even be in trouble at all but want that referral to the Clearfield and Jefferson County drug and alcohol to get counseling and help. Or if they are in the system there’s the LETI program we hold the charges pending hopefully successfully completing that LETI program.” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.

When a Pennsylvania county joins the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative program (LETI), every law enforcement entity within that county has an opportunity to save lives and play a role in breaking the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction.

The program empowers law enforcement officers to guide individuals who are suffering from addiction into treatment, rather than diverting them into the criminal system.

In addition to law enforcement, this program also empowers individuals and families to get involved in breaking the cycle of addiction.

The first step towards recovery is helping an individual who is suffering from addiction into treatment. Those in need of a treatment referral for either themselves or family members should view the Regional and County-Wide Drug and Alcohol Treatment Resource Guide.

The guide allows individuals to search for the county in which they reside and call the number provided to speak with someone who can walk them through the process of seeking treatment.