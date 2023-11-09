CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that M.B. Glick LLC will be implementing a detour along Route 2049.

The detour will be posted in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, on Thursday, November 16. It will allow crews to remove an overhead conveyor bridge at the old Wallaceton Fire Brick Company.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, the contractor will close the road and implement a detour using Route 2029 (Wallaceton Road), Route 322, and Route 2030 (Bigler Cutoff Road). PennDOT anticipates this being a one-day closure and the road reopening by 3 p.m.

A private third party is completing this work as it is not associated with a PennDOT project.