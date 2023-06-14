BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck carrying drywall crashed on Interstate 99 in Blair County, leaving a section of the highway closed Wednesday morning.

The call came into Blair County 911 just before midnight, dispatch confirmed. A truck carrying drywall crashed on I-99 North between Bellwood (Exit 41) and Tipton (Exit 45). Drivers may want to use East Pleasant Valley Blvd. to travel north.

While more details were unavailable, I-99 north will be closed in the area for an unknown amount of time while crews work to clear the scene.

There was no word if there were any injuries as of this writing.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work to keep you up to date.