STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after being accused of assaulting another man in downtown State College.

Kahleil Nedd, 21, of DeKalb, Illinois and Isaiah Eltenberg, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, are both facing charges after police said they assaulted a man so bad he had to go to the hospital for his injuries.

State College Police Department said they responded to a fight around 1:40 a.m. on the 400 block of East Calder Way on Sept. 6. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man lying unconscious in an alley and several bystanders nearby.

Witnesses told police that Nedd had punched the victim in his face and knocked him to the ground. While on the ground, Eltenberg allegedly began punching him with a closed fist while he was unconscious on the ground, according to the criminal complaint. Eltenberg is also accused of kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

The man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center before being taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville due to injuries to his head. Police said the affidavit the man sustained several abrasions (cuts), was bleeding from the mouth and was unconscious for several minutes.

Police interviewed witnesses and with the assistance of Pennsylvania State University Police, they found Nedd and Eltenberg a few blocks away and took them into custody.

Both of the men are charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Both men are out on unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 13.

State College Police are asking anyone with any video of the incident or additional information to be shared with them either by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by calling 814-234-7150.