ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – An overnight stormwater inlet replacement project will take place in Altoona on Sunday, April 16.

The project is set to be completed at the Garden Heights section of Altoona behind Popeye’s, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Kranich’s Jewelers. The location is Tennyson Avenue Alley between Tennyson Avenue & East Plank Road and Byron Avenue & East Southey Avenue.

The project will begin at 11 p.m. and last for one day. It’s being done at night to avoid interruption of travel and to accommodate the businesses as much as possible.

The specific project is part of the overall Garden Heights Neighborhood Stormwater Improvements Project. That entire project is set to last until October.

The contractor is Kee-Ta Quay Construction, LLC of Houstontown, PA. The $449,906 project was recently awarded by City Council and is being paid for with ARPA funds.