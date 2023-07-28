SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Drivers in Somerset County should plan their travels carefully next week as the Pennsylvania Turnpike is preparing for some overnight closures.

Night-time, single-lane patterns, and bi-directional traffic in the Allegheny Tunnel, milepost 122, will begin on Monday, July 31. The closures will take place over the next four weeks. On Monday, crews will close one tunnel tube Monday-Thursday nights beginning at 8 p.m. continuing until 6 a.m. the next morning.

The pattern will continue until the morning of Friday, August 25. For the first two weeks, the westbound tube will be closed and one lane of traffic in each direction will flow through the eastbound tube. The reverse will occur the following two weeks.

The restrictions are necessary to allow crews to safely perform annual routine maintenance work inside the tunnel. Traffic will flow normally in both tubes outside those days and hours.

Drivers should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel. Drivers are urged to turn on headlights, remain in their lane, follow posted speed limits and keep an adequate following distance from the vehicle ahead.

Anyone who experiences car trouble and cannot safely exit the tunnel should stay in their car, put on their hazard lights and wait for assistance. Tunnel personnel monitor closed-circuit cameras and will send help for disabled vehicles.

Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.