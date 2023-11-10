CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A months-long investigation has led to charges for the owner of Bodies in Motion in Portage, police announced Friday.

Gary Eugene Vaughn Jr. and his exotic dance company, Bodies in Motion — 631 Main Street — were under investigation and served a warrant by Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Enforcement agents and Portage Borough police on Nov. 9.

Police said that alcohol, cash and other evidence were seized while executing the warrant. Details are limited on what the investigation and warrant were for at this time.

In addition, Portage police said they will be filing an additional charge relating to the underage serving of alcohol.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

As of this writing, charges have yet to be filed by Pa. State Liquor Control.

Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cresson Borough Police Department and Cambria County Sheriff’s Office assisted.