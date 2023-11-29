BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a historical restaurant in Blair County is sharing what caused a disastrous fire over the Summer forcing the community staple to close.

Inlow’s Drive-In in Duncansville opened in 1945 and became famous for its family flair, extensive menu and foot-long hot dogs. However, the famous hot dogs have been put on hold since an overnight fire ripped through the restaurant in early August.

Owner Greg Werstil hired a private investigator to find out what happened. He said what they found on security video was simple but shocking.

The way the fire started sounds like something you’d see in a movie. Werstil explained laundry detergent and sanitizer that were wrapped up in a towel and stored away caused a chemical reaction and spontaneously combusted. In a matter of moments, Werstil saw the fire spread.

“There was a flicker, another flicker and then poof the whole entire room lit up. Then three minutes later, lights out. The electric panel caught on fire next to the dryer. It’s pretty frightening,” Werstil said.

The owners said they’re working on rebuilding the restaurant but they’re still deciding whether or not they want to build it the exact same way or change it up a bit.

Werstil said he’s looking for someone else to take over the restaurant operation. Whether it’s called Inlow’s or something else, he wants a restaurant or maybe a different business that keeps the family flair alive.