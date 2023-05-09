CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An owner of a local pest control company was caught on video urinating inside a living room in a woman’s apartment while on the job, according to charging documents.

Roger Young, 67, of La Jose, who owns Young’s Pest Control, was seen on a tenant’s security camera urinating inside their residence at the Haida Village Apartments in April, Hastings Borough police said in a criminal complaint.

Police were told by the manager of the apartment complex that Young is used for all pest control jobs there, and he was working at the time of the incident, according to the criminal complaint. The woman was not home and left the door unlocked for Young.

The resident brought the video, which was also circulated across social media, to police. In the video, you can see a man, later identified as Young, enter the apartment with his pesticide gear and torment a cat before putting down his equipment then walking over to the couch and start urinating on it, the floor and other items, according to the criminal complaint. Once Young noticed the camera he stopped what he was doing and started to spray the pesticides before leaving.

Police said they were given estimates by the manager and tenant which showed Young caused $4,309 worth of damages to the apartment.

When Young was interviewed by police he allegedly admitted to the incident and claimed he was having a bad day and messed up, the criminal complaint reads.

Young faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.