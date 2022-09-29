CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The owners of Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery have announced that they will be retiring at the end of this year.

In a joint statement, Janet McKenna & Marie Librizzi, the owners said they are looking forward to retirement and all the great adventures that they’ll get to experience in the years ahead. Their official last day is set to be Saturday, Dec. 31.

The shop has served State College for over 45 years. Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery is a custom frame shop and art gallery. Their services include art restoration, photo digital printing, art consultations and custom framing.

They will still be accepting orders until Wednesday, Nov. 30 at their location on 2766 W. College Avenue or online at the Old Main Frame website.

However, with the retirement comes a unique opportunity for anyone interested in buying the business. The owners are now looking for someone to take over the business that they’ve created over the last 45 years.

If you would like more information on continuing their tradition in State College, please call Marie Librizzi at 814-360-2382.