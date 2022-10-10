MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania American Water announced Monday it awarded 142 fire and rescue organizations in the state $71,000 in grants to help provide equipment and training.

The money is provided through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program and will give the fire departments $500 each. The donations coincide with Fire Prevention Week, which is the longest-running U.S. public health observance on record.

“In concert with Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary, we are proud to continue our tradition of helping our local fire departments purchase lifesaving personal protective gear, water handling equipment, firefighting tools, and training materials,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said. “Together, water systems and fire departments deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support the men and women who serve our local fire departments.”

Here are the following fire departments in Central Pennsylvania that were selected to receive a grant:

Centre County

Hope Fire Company No. 2

Mountain Top Fire Company

Clearfield County

BJW Volunteer Fire Company

Chester Hill Hose Company

Wallaceton Area Vol Fire Company #1

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company

Jefferson County

Lindsey Fire Company

Pennsylvania American Water says they have donated more than $850,000 to help hundreds of fire departments and emergency service organizations across the Commonwealth since launching the grant program in 2009. The utility company provides water and sewage services to over two million people.

A full list of fire departments receiving grant money can be found on the Pennsylvania American Water website.