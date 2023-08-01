CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition will be bringing their traveling photo exhibit to Centre County this August.

On Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., a photo exhibit showing 67 women in 67 counties who are facing breast cancer in Pa. will be held at the Nittany Mall with refreshments and guest speakers.

This display will feature an individual from each county in Pa. who has faced breast cancer. It serves as a unique reminder of the emotional and physical toll breast cancer takes on each woman and her family and encourages women to learn about and practice early detection.

According to the American Cancer Society, early detection is key when it comes to breast cancer. Mammograms, breast ultrasounds, breast MRIs and imaging tests are the best ways to look for and diagnose breast cancer.

The Cancer Society also reminds women that the most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, but other symptoms are always possible.

For more information on the photo exhibit, visit the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition’s website.