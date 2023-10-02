CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA CareerLink Centre County will be hosting a job fair that will feature more than 35 employers.

The job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at Lambert Hall at 303 Forge Road in Bellefonte.

The fair will give job seekers a great opportunity to meet with multiple employers in different industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, and construction.

Full-time and part-time positions are available along with opportunities in office-based, remote and off-site positions.

Admission and parking to the job fair are free and will feature food trucks from Twisted Whisk Catering and Sinister Mini Donuts. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome.